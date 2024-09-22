OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Gender Equality Week:

"Today, we start Gender Equality Week in Canada. This week celebrates the resilience and remarkable achievements of women and gender-diverse communities across the country. It reaffirms our belief that a world with fewer barriers and equal opportunity is also a better one.

"Gender equality shouldn't be controversial – it's good social policy and smart economic policy. It creates jobs, strengthens our economy, and makes Canada fairer for everyone. That's what this year's theme, 'Unlocking Potential: Economic Power Through Gender Equality', is all about.

"Gender equality is central to everything we do. The federal government is investing in $10-a-day child care across the country and bringing more women into the workforce. For parents – and especially mums – that means being able to raise a family while growing your career. Because of our program, families across the country are saving up to $14,300 per child each year and we are holding provinces and territories accountable to ensure they create the child care spaces they promised. And since we introduced it in 2016, the Canada Child Benefit, with its monthly payments, has supported families and lifted hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty.

"We are also working to make contraception medications and devices free – from birth control pills, to IUDs, to implants, to the morning-after pill – so women are free to choose if, when, and how they plan their family. With this coverage, women will have more choices and, importantly, more affordable choices to make decisions about their bodies, their health, and their future.

"We are implementing the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, tackling the inequalities faced by 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians. With the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and strengthening supports for victims, survivors, and their families. And with an advocate like Marci Ien, the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, we are ensuring that the interests and voices of women and gender diverse Canadians are represented at the leadership table.

"With our Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada remains a fierce advocate of gender equality on the world stage. This includes recent investments to help eliminate gender-based violence, including to the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women, which has supported more than 160,000 women and girls in the past year alone.

"We are focused on the success of Canadians, and that includes breaking down barriers. On this Gender Equality Week, let's celebrate our progress so far and renew our commitment to a world where everyone has a fair chance to succeed."

