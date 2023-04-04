OTTAWA, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Finland's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO):

"Finland has long been a close friend and security partner for Canada and NATO, and today we welcome its accession to the Alliance, where it joins 30 other Allies committed to uniting their efforts for peace, security, and collective defence. Canada was the first country to ratify Finland's Accession Protocol, and we look forward to working more closely with Finland and all Allies to continue upholding the rules-based international order and responding to the security challenges of today and tomorrow.

"Founded on this day in 1949, NATO brought countries together to uphold the fundamental values of individual liberty, human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. For over 70 years, the Alliance has been the bedrock of transatlantic security, peace, and stability. In the face of rising violence, authoritarianism, and threats to democracy around the world, including Russia's illegal and unjustifiable full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it is clear that working with our international partners to promote cooperation and peace is more important than ever.

"Finland's NATO membership strengthens the Alliance and contributes to our collective defence. Canada also fully supports Sweden's accession to NATO. Canada calls on the remaining NATO Allies to conclude Sweden's accession process without delay, as this will further strengthen the Alliance and the security of all our people."

