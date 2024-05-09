OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Europe Day:

"Today, on Europe Day, we join our friends in Europe and around the world to celebrate the ongoing success of the European Union (EU) and the values of democracy, peace, and unity it upholds.

"Our formal relationship with the EU dates back to 1959, making Canada the EU's longest-standing industrialized partner. Our ties have only grown stronger. Through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, we are creating good middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. Thanks to the Strategic Partnership Agreement, we are deepening this relationship in areas ranging from security and defence to infrastructure, health, and clean energy. The recently established Canada-EU Green Alliance will also strengthen our joint efforts in environmental protection and the fight against climate change.

"Europe Day reminds us that we are stronger when we work together. This comes at an important time as Russia continues its brutal and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, undermining European and global security. Canada, along with the EU, remains united in support of Ukraine as it defends itself. As outlined in our renewed vision for the future of our Armed Forces, Our North, Strong and Free, our participation in NATO's collective defence measures in Europe will only grow in the years to come, including through Operation REASSURANCE – our largest active overseas military operation.

"Unity is at the heart of our relationship with Europe. From the World Wars to the United Nations, to trade, innovation, health, and so much more – Canada and Europe will always be close partners. Together, let's keep building a safer, fairer, and more prosperous world. Happy Europe Day!"

