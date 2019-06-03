Statement by the Prime Minister on Eid al-Fitr

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Eid al-Fitr:

"Tonight at sunset, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After a month of fasting and spiritual reflection, Eid is a time for community and celebration.

"This festival is also a chance to honour the values at the heart of Islam – from service and generosity to peace and compassion. Whether it's volunteering at a food bank or supporting local charities, Muslim Canadians show us the best of those values, all throughout the year.

"Today, let's celebrate the many contributions Muslim Canadians make to our country. Our government will always stand with Canada's Muslim communities. We will continue to fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, and together, we'll keep building a better Canada.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Eid.

"Eid Mubarak!"

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

