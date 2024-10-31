OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Diwali:

"Today, we join millions of people in Canada and around the world to celebrate Diwali.

"Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over evil, of knowledge over ignorance. On this day, families will gather to pray at mandirs, exchange gifts, and take part in festivities across the country. Homes will be lit with candles and diyas. Fireworks will embrace the sky. This is a holiday of hope, and the bright lights of Diwali encourage us all to defeat darkness and find purpose.

"Diwali in Canada would not be possible without our incredible Indo-Canadian community. Indo-Canadians represent the best of Canada – as artists and entrepreneurs, as doctors and teachers, as leaders in business, community, and culture. On Diwali, we celebrate them and the light they carry across Canada's communities.

"Diwali is especially important to Hindu Canadians – one of Canada's largest and most diverse diasporas. In November, as we mark Hindu Heritage Month in Canada, let us join the community and celebrate. We will always stand with Hindu Canadians to ensure their safety and security so they can freely and proudly practise their religion.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Diwali. May the Festival of Lights bring us joy, happiness, and prosperity."

