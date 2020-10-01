OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 60th anniversary of Cyprus' independence:

"Today, we join Cypriot communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Cyprus' independence.

"This year, we also mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Cyprus. Our countries share a close relationship strengthened by our collaboration through the Commonwealth and La Francophonie. Canada also has a continued legacy of United Nations peacekeeping operations in Cyprus, with about 28,000 Canadian Armed Forces members having served in the country over more than 50 years.

"In addition, Canada and Cyprus connect through our people-to-people ties. Canadians of Cypriot descent have made and continue to make important contributions to our country. We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship and work together on shared priorities, including trade and investment and the fight against COVID-19.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Cyprus' Independence Day."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

