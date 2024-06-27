OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Canadian Multiculturalism Day:

"Today, on Canadian Multiculturalism Day, we celebrate multiculturalism – one of Canada's greatest strengths.

"Canadians know that we're stronger not in spite of our diversity, but because of it. That's why, in 1988, we adopted the Canadian Multiculturalism Act, making Canada the first country to recognize multiculturalism as an official policy. Today, the Act serves as a guiding principle in ensuring every Canadian – no matter their background – has a fair chance to succeed.

"As we celebrate multiculturalism, we're also making our communities more diverse, inclusive, and welcoming. We're investing in cultural centres, museums, and festivals, so more communities can share their own stories. And through our renewed Anti-Racism Strategy, we're making health care, housing, and the justice system fairer for everyone.

"On this Canadian Multiculturalism Day, let's celebrate the diversity that makes us who we are. And let's reaffirm our shared commitment to building a Canada where everyone can succeed."

