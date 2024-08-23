OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Black Ribbon Day, the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Communism and Nazism in Europe:

"Today, on Black Ribbon Day, we honour the millions of people who suffered or were senselessly murdered at the hands of the Nazi and Soviet regimes in Europe.

"This day coincides with the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact by the totalitarian regimes of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, 85 years ago. This pact set the stage for the invasion and occupation of sovereign states across Central and Eastern Europe, paving the way for the Second World War.

"As a result, millions of people suffered tremendously under totalitarian regimes, including Jewish, Romani, Slavic, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, as well as persons with disabilities.

"Many survivors later found refuge in Canada, and to this day, their stories and contributions continue to shape the strong, diverse, and inclusive country we call home. In 2009, Parliament voted unanimously to establish Black Ribbon Day in Canada, to pay tribute to them and all victims of these heinous crimes.

"Black Ribbon Day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to uphold human rights, freedom, and democracy around the world. Canada will always stand up for these values and all those fighting for them. This commitment extends to the people of Ukraine, who continue to bravely fight to defend their country's sovereignty and independence against Russia's illegal war of aggression.

"On Black Ribbon Day, our thoughts are with those who suffered under the Nazi and Soviet regimes, and those who are fighting for freedom today. For them, and for all of us, we will always stand up for democracy and against hate."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]