OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark Bandi Chhor Divas:

"Today, we join Sikh communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas.

"Also known as the Day of Liberation, the Sikh festival of Bandi Chhor Divas commemorates the release from prison of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.

"To mark this day, families and friends will come together to share feasts, enjoy fireworks, and illuminate their homes, neighbourhoods, and temples with candles and lamps. This is also a time for spiritual reflection that will be marked by prayers and the reading of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib – the holy book of Sikhism.

"Bandi Chhor Divas is an opportunity to celebrate Sikh Canadians. It is also a reminder of courage and resilience in the face of hardship – values at the heart of Sikhism. To the nearly 800,000 Canadians of Sikh heritage across the country: we will always protect your rights and freedoms. Your right to practise your religion freely and without intimidation is exactly that – a fundamental right.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish all those celebrating a happy Bandi Chhor Divas."

