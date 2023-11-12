OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark Bandi Chhor Divas:

"Today, Sikhs across Canada and around the world will celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas.

"This important day commemorates the story of the sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who upon his release from prison, refused to leave his captors unless the 52 innocent kings imprisoned alongside him were also freed. Generations later, his story continues to inspire values of selflessness and generosity in Sikhs around the world.

"Families and friends will observe Bandi Chhor Divas today by getting together to share festive meals and sweets, watch fireworks, illuminate their homes and Gurdwaras, and read the Sikh holy book – the Guru Granth Sahib.

"For those celebrating, this holiday is a reminder that when we come together as a society, we can achieve a world that stands for peace, freedom, and community. Today is also an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Sikh Canadians, past and present, to building a better and more diverse country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Bandi Chhor Divas to all those celebrating."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]