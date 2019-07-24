Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada to welcome the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Boris Johnson on becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"Canada and the United Kingdom share centuries of history and tradition. We are steadfast allies and close partners, whether defending our common values, upholding the rules-based international order, or building a more prosperous future for our citizens.

"Our close people-to-people ties are at the heart of our deep friendship, and will continue to bring our two countries closer. I look forward to working with Mr. Johnson to create good, middle-class jobs in both our countries and lead the fight against climate change. Together, we will renew and deepen our strategic partnership as the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union, including our long-standing and highly successful trading relationship.

"I also thank Theresa May for her work to strengthen the Canada-United Kingdom relationship over her three years as Prime Minister."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

