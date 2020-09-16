Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada to welcome the new Prime Minister of Japan

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of Japan, Suga Yoshihide:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Suga Yoshihide on becoming the Prime Minister of Japan.

"Canada and Japan enjoy a close relationship, based on shared interests, common values, and people-to-people ties. We collaborate closely on the world stage, including through the G7, G20, World Trade Organization, World Health Organization and other key institutions. Together, we work to uphold a rules-based international system and to create better opportunities for people in both our countries. This includes initiatives such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and our shared vision for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Suga to further strengthen the partnership between Canada and Japan. We will address the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, promote global and regional security, and create the conditions for greater prosperity for the people of our two countries.

"I offer my sincere appreciation to departing Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for his contributions to strengthen Canada-Japan relations, and for the global vision and leadership he displayed throughout his tenure as Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister. I am also grateful for his personal friendship over the years, and I wish him improved health and every success in his future endeavours."

