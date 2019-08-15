Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on National Acadian Day

OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:

"On National Acadian Day, we celebrate the unique history, proud cultural heritage, and rich traditions of Acadians, and the role they have played to shape our country.

"In the face of many hardships over the centuries – deportation, exile, and persecution – Acadians have shown courage and resilience. Over time, they have built strong communities and cultivated a distinct identity that shines around the world thanks to their language, literature, music, and theatre.

"This year, 20 communities in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick are hosting the sixth Congrès mondial acadien, which will highlight the important contributions that Acadians have made to our society. During the Congress, Acadians and people passionate about Acadie will gather to celebrate its culture, mark the 135th anniversary of the Acadian flag, and take part in activities from family reunions to festive 'tintamarres.'

"Acadians have created a unique community that is an integral part of our national fabric. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a very happy National Acadian Day."

