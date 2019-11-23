Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on Holodomor Memorial Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Holodomor Memorial Day:

"Today, we remember the millions of innocent people in Ukraine who suffered and died during the Holodomor.

"From 1932 to 1933, the totalitarian Soviet regime launched a campaign of starvation across Ukraine. Millions died, and countless others were arrested, deported, or executed in a genocide designed to break their will.

"In the face of these horrors, the people of Ukraine endured, protecting their language, their culture, and their identity. In 1991, after decades of Soviet rule and oppression, they gained their independence.

"For too many years, the perpetrators of the Holodomor denied its existence and hid the full extent of the unspeakable suffering from the international community. It falls to each one of us to ensure their stories are never erased. Only by remembering the women, men, and children who were lost can we prevent future atrocities and defend human rights wherever they come under threat.

"On this solemn anniversary, I encourage all Canadians to honour the memory of the victims of the Holodomor, and reflect on the many ways in which the Ukrainian-Canadian community shapes our country for the better. Across Canada, people of Ukrainian descent make our communities richer and stronger.

"Today, and every day, Canada stands steadfast in our support for the people and the government of Ukraine – for their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for their work to build a bright and prosperous tomorrow."

