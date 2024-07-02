OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to congratulate Dick Schoof on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Netherlands:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Dick Schoof on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Netherlands and on the swearing-in of a new government.

"Canada and the Netherlands enjoy a strong relationship rooted in a long history of shared values and close ties between our peoples. Over one million people of Dutch ancestry call Canada home, and they are an integral part of our communities from coast to coast to coast.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Schoof to keep advancing the close friendship between our two countries. Canada and the Netherlands are like-minded partners in several international organizations, including the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Together, we will continue to address the greatest challenges of our time and advance our shared priorities. This includes supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing war of aggression, investing in innovation and sustainability, and promoting free and inclusive trade through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

"I thank outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte for his friendship and close partnership over the years. I wish him all the best as he prepares to lead the NATO Alliance as the next Secretary General."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]