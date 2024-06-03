Statement by the Prime Minister congratulating Claudia Sheinbaum on her election as the next President of Mexico

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement congratulating Claudia Sheinbaum on her election as the next President of Mexico:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her election as the first woman President of Mexico.

"As our two countries celebrate 80 years of diplomatic relations this year, I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum to further strengthen the friendship between Canada and Mexico, which is rooted in cultural connections, shared priorities, and a dynamic trade and investment relationship.

"Working together, we will make life better for our peoples, including by fighting climate change, strengthening international peace and security, promoting gender equality, and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, we will advance our work to create good middle-class jobs, grow our economies, and deliver fairness for every generation. On the international stage, we will deepen our relationship as members of the United Nations, the G20, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, and other global forums. Together, we will build a better, fairer future for Canadians and Mexicans alike.

"I thank outgoing President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador for his strong partnership over the last six years, which helped grow the ties between our two countries. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]