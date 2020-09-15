OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs; the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development issued the following statement to mark the International Day of Democracy:

"Today, as governments worldwide take unprecedented measures to protect their citizens from a global pandemic, and as citizens rise to the challenge to keep each other safe and healthy, we celebrate the International Day of Democracy.

"As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be wary of malicious attempts to erode trust in our democratic institutions, through the dissemination of divisive and hateful speech as well as disinformation. Faced with a global challenge, we take this opportunity to recognize the freedoms that democracy affords us, and our unique ability to work together towards a better future.

"Our democracy works because of the rights and freedoms it reflects: the freedom to choose who governs us, the freedom to assemble and organize and the freedom to speak out against those in power. Canadians should be proud of their contribution to building a vibrant society that upholds democratic values here at home, and around the world."

