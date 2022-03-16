GATINEAU, QC, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference:

"Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have been negotiating the renewal of their collective agreement and have been unable to reach an agreement so far. Today, the employer gave notice of their intention to lock out employees as of March 20.

Our government respects and has faith in the collective bargaining process, because we know that the best deals are the ones reached by the parties at the bargaining table.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, and I understand the impacts of a potential work stoppage and are monitoring the situation closely. We are encouraged to see that both parties are still negotiating. We have been in touch with the parties directly, urging them to work together to resolve their issues and reach a deal as quickly as possible, and will continue to do so.

The government strongly encourages both parties to consider making the compromises necessary to reach a deal that is fair for workers and the employer. Canadians have worked together throughout the pandemic to find solutions to our collective challenges. They expect the same from such actors in our national economy.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service has been working closely with the parties since December to help them reach an agreement and remains with them at the table to assist them in their negotiations."

