PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building one strong Canadian economy. To do so, Canada needs skilled trades workers to develop major infrastructure and build millions more homes. That means the newest generation of builders must get proper training.

Today, the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), announced close to $10 million in funding for the BC Construction Industry Skills Improvement Council, commonly referred to as SkillPlan. This project will support Canada's climate and low-carbon economy goals by developing, implementing and evaluating a national energy assessment training program for the insulator (heat and frost) Red Seal trade.

This project is funded by the Union Training and Innovation Program's Sustainable Jobs stream under the Government's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, which also complements investments in the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund that help thousands of workers to upgrade or gain the new skills required for a green economy.

Today's announcement is part of the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs. Budget 2025 has proposed a $75 million expansion of the Union Training and Innovation Program over three years, which will further boost union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

Quotes

"Canada is a nation of builders, and we are investing in those who build. To build major infrastructure, more homes and our defense industry we are creating rewarding careers for those in the skilled trades. And we're improving how we invest in training. We're expanding our investments to increase physical training capacity, modernize facilities and prepare workers for economic transitions--shock-proofing our economy from changes ranging from climate change to tariff disruptions. We are strategically expanding the scope of our investment in a way that meets the demands of the skilled trades and Canada's labour market."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"Here in the Tri-Cities, we see every day how skilled trade workers keep our community growing and economy moving. Canada needs more skilled people building our future, our homes and our infrastructure. Today's investment in SkillPlan will expand apprenticeship opportunities and strengthen Red Seal training, giving thousands of workers the skills required to power a greener economy and support a stronger, more resilient Canada."

– Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam–Port Coquitlam

"A strong and resilient Canadian economy requires skilled tradespeople, and today's announcement delivers the training and tools they need to succeed. Through this national training system, SkillPlan will be working alongside our partners, including International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers (IAHFIAW) local unions and Canada's Building Trades Unions, to help equip more than 1,800 workers in the unionized construction sector with advanced energy-efficiency skills to reduce energy consumption, strengthen the Red Seal trades and build Canada's low-carbon future."

– Kyle Downie, CEO, SkillPlan

Quick facts

Starting in 2025-2026, the UTIP Sustainable Jobs stream is expected to support approximately 29,000 workers in the Red Seal trades over 5 years.

Since 2017, the UTIP has supported over 145,000 participants, including 28,813 in 2023-2024.

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions, and Employment Insurance benefits.

The Government has committed to doubling the pace of housing construction, from 250,000 a year to 500,000.

We estimate that by 2033, there will be more than 410,000 job openings for skilled trades in the construction sector alone-- including 189,000 from retirement.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Associated links

Backgrounder: Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

About the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

About the Union Training and Innovation Program

Helping close to 30,000 Canadian workers pursue the jobs and opportunities of tomorrow

About the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan

Budget 2025

Canada.ca/skilled-trades

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Liane Kotler, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Labour), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]