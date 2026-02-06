GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building one strong Canadian economy, and skilled trades workers are essential to that growth. As part of this commitment, the government has doubled its investment in the Union Training and Innovation Program--a measure that will help support union-led training across the country and ensure more apprentices are equipped with the proper training and skills needed to thrive.

Building on this significant investment, the Government is now expanding flexibilities under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Investments in Training Equipment stream. These improvements will make it easier and more affordable for unions and training providers to acquire the modern equipment and materials needed to train workers in the Red Seal trades. These updates expand support by covering shipping and installation costs and offering federal contributions of up to 70% in remote or infrastructure-limited areas.

To ensure programs remain responsive to the most pressing needs of apprentices and training organizations, the Government of Canada will engage with its partners to explore ways to further enhance apprenticeship programming. This work will include listening to feedback--such as the expressed interest in addressing renovation needs--to identify opportunities to build on recent improvements and ensure training supports keep pace with labour market needs.

The Canadian Apprenticeship Investments in Training Equipment funding stream is open for applications. Eligible organizations include unions representing Red Seal trades workers, organizations managing their own training funds, and training providers that provide technical training to apprentices as part of a recognized apprenticeship program or a Red Seal trade.



Organizations interested in applying can submit their applications by mail, email or through the Grants and Contributions Online Services (GCOS) portal. Creating a GCOS account is a one-time process that allows organizations to apply for Employment and Social Development Canada funding opportunities in a secure web environment.

Canada needs skilled trades workers to develop major infrastructure and build millions more homes. Today's announcement is part of the government's response to the most pressing needs of skilled trades workforce. Budget 2025 has also proposed a $75-million expansion of the Union Training and Innovation Program over three years, which will further boost union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

"We must meet the needs of Canada's workforce. Canada is unlocking its full economic potential and the way to get there is through the hard work of those who build - the skilled trades people. We need more apprentices to complete their training so that Canada can advance our key priorities: increasing housing construction, meeting the Defence Industrial Strategy, and building our infrastructure and major projects. We are delivering high-quality training for our workers and by investing in modern and state-of-the-art training equipment and materials, we are laying the foundation for young people to build Canada strong."

In the 2025–26 fiscal year, $20 million is available through the CAS ITE. Proposals will be accepted and considered on an ongoing basis.

The current CAS ITE provides recipients with up to 50% of the cost of new, up-to-date equipment and materials, to train pre-apprentices and apprentices in the Red Seal trades. The cost-sharing option of 70/30 is available for organizations with projects involving remote locations, lack of infrastructure, or limited partnership opportunities. The government is making this option clearer and easier to access where it's needed.

Since 2017, funding from the Union Training and Innovation Program has supported over 145,000 participants, including 28,463 in 2024–25.

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions, and Employment Insurance benefits.

By 2033, there will be more than 410,000 job openings for skilled trades in the construction sector alone, including 189,000 due to anticipated retirements.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

