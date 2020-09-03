OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Marc Miller, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable David Lametti, issued the following statement today on the certification of claims put forth by the Assembly of First Nations and the Moushoom class counsel.

"Parties are all in agreement concerning the certification of the claims put forward by the AFN and the Moushoom class counsel, including the certification of a Jordan's Principle class beginning in 2007. We are making progress in negotiations.

On September 3, 2020, counsel for the parties appeared before the Federal Court to provide a report on the progress of discussions. In order to obtain a prompt resolution, parties have agreed to commence mediation as soon as possible upon appointment of a mutually acceptable mediator.

Consenting to certification marks a step forward in negotiating a settlement to compensate those harmed by underfunding of child and family services on reserve.

The commitment to resolution is also in line with the much needed system-wide transformation of Indigenous child and family services that is currently underway. Discussions will continue in the spirit of collaboration in order to achieve a fair, equitable and comprehensive resolution to compensation – a resolution that will prioritize the safety and well-being of First Nations children."

