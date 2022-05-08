GATINEAU, QC, May 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, issued the following statement:

"Today, on Mother's Day, I would like to honour all mothers – and those who take on mothering roles – across Canada for all that they do. Mothers work hard to give their children the best possible start in life.

All parents, especially mothers, should have the ability to build both a family and career. COVID-19 exposed something many of us have known for a long time: without child care, parents—usually mothers—cannot work. That is why we have taken important action to make a real difference for mothers across the country.

Creating a Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system, in collaboration with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners, is not only making life more affordable for families, but is also key in advancing gender equality by giving mothers more opportunities to join or re-enter the workforce and pursue their careers. This means savings for hundreds of thousands of families to keep up with the cost of living.

I am incredibly proud of the significant, long-term, sustained investment that the Government of Canada is making for mothers today, and for future mothers. From Canada Child Benefit payments to creating a Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care system that is accessible, high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive, the Government of Canada continues to support mothers, and all parents, so they can continue to make sure their children receive the care they need.

As the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and as a mother myself, I wish Canadians a very happy Mother's Day Today, and every day, let's celebrate all the mothers across Canada and show our appreciation for everything they do for their families."

