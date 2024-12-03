Statement by the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, Kamal Khera on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities issued the following statement:

"Building a more inclusive and accessible Canada begins with the choices we make in our own communities. On the United Nations' International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), we celebrate the progress made by, and for, persons with disabilities in breaking down barriers and advancing accessibility – in communities across in Canada and beyond.

This year's theme for IDPD "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future" celebrates the champions in our communities who are working tirelessly to creating a future where Canadians of all abilities can thrive and live dignified lives.

Since day one, our government has been working in partnership with Canada's disability community in the spirit of "Nothing Without Us". Together, we're ensuring all Canadians have a voice in shaping the policies and initiatives that affect them, while strengthening our communities and our economy.

This year we're proud to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Accessible Canada Act – a landmark law aimed at achieving a barrier-free Canada by 2040. Since its passage, we've made significant progress, including creating Accessibility Standards Canada to develop national accessibility standards, and launching the Disability Inclusion Action Plan. This plan outlines concrete steps to ensure the needs of persons with disabilities are considered in everything we do, and challenging us all to do better as a country.

Our government is also moving forward on the implementation of the new Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) to support the financial security of working-age Canadians with disabilities. We are on track for eligible individuals to begin receiving their monthly payments in July 2025.

While the CDB marks a significant milestone, this is far from the end of our journey. We want to see the combined amount of federal and provincial or territorial income supports for persons with disabilities grow to the level of Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). This benefit also builds on other important federal supports, including Canada's new Dental Care Plan, with more than 57,000 eligible Canadians with disabilities having applied to date. We are also streamlining and simplifying the application process of the DTC application and making further investments to cover the costs so that all eligible Canadians can access the new CDB.

We are also committed to supporting Canadians with disabilities who are able and eager to work, helping them succeed and strengthen our Canadian workforce. This past summer, we launched the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities, aiming to close the employment gap between persons with disabilities and those without by 2040. By funding over 7,700 projects through the Enabling Accessibility Fund and investing $220 million annually in the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities and Skills for Success programs, we are also creating more accessible communities and workplaces, while supporting the hiring, retention, and career advancement of persons with disabilities.

Canada also continues to work with our allies to promote inclusion and accessibility around the world. At the first G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability, we signed the Solfagnano Charter, which aims to promote and safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.

Today, let us take a moment to reflect on the valuable contributions of persons with disabilities in our lives, and on the collective efforts underway to build an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

Wishing everyone in Canada and around the world a very happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities!"

