Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

GATINEAU, QC, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union – Canada (ILWU):

"The negotiations between the BCMEA and the ILWU continue. All ports remain open while targeted job action begins at GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm, two container terminals at the Port of Vancouver.

The Government of Canada supports and has faith in the collective bargaining process. While I am disappointed that a deal was not reached by the deadline, I encourage both parties to continue bargaining and remain hopeful they will reach an agreement. I have reached out directly to both parties once again to encourage them to continue negotiating and to reach a deal as soon as possible.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service team is assisting the parties, and we will continue to provide support during their bargaining to help the parties reach an agreement."

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P., Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca, 819-654-5611; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

