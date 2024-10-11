OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement today on International Day of the Girl Child:

"For every successful, hardworking woman there was a little girl filled with ambition and curiosity. Today is a day to celebrate the potential, strength, and resilience of girls everywhere who change their community and the world. International Day of the Girl Child is an opportunity to amplify their voices, draw attention to the challenges they face because of their gender, and advocate for the fulfilment of their human rights around the world.

In 1995, at the World Conference on Women in Beijing, countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action – the first international agreement to recognize and advocate specifically for the rights of girls. As we approach the 30th anniversary of that historic declaration, we reflect on our progress, recognize ongoing challenges, and recommit to advancing gender equality worldwide.

The United Nations' theme for this year, "Girls' Vision for the Future," encourages us to listen to girls' perspectives and support them as they strive to shape the world they want to see. Canada has fostered girls' vision and full participation in society through various initiatives and investments including:

$433.8 million since 2018 in over 930 projects through Women and Gender Equality Canada to advance gender equality.

since 2018 in over 930 projects through Women and Gender Equality Canada to advance gender equality. The introduction of a Canada -wide early learning and child care system.

-wide early learning and child care system. Over $22.9 million for a Menstrual Equity Fund pilot project to facilitate access to menstrual products, enabling full participation in social and economic life. So far, over 72.7 million menstrual products have been distributed to over 3.5 million people in need.

Girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are powerful agents of change today. Every girl has the right to education, health, and freedom from violence and discrimination. By investing in their education, empowering their voices, and creating opportunities for their growth, we pave the way for a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Today, and every day, let us stand up for girls and make sure that their possibilities are limitless."

