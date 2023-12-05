LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) published the What We Heard Report: Consulting Canadians on a modern regulatory framework for space. It summarizes the main themes that emerged from the CSA's public consultation that was conducted from January 31 to April 4, 2023.

This consultation is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to review Canada's regulatory framework for space-related activities, as outlined in Exploration, Imagination, Innovation: A New Space Strategy for Canada.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"Space is becoming more competitive as technology rapidly advances and more players enter the global space market. The Government of Canada is committed to positioning Canada's commercial space sector to help grow the economy and create the jobs of the future.

The review of Canada's regulatory framework for space, led by the CSA in partnership with other government departments, is an important part of carrying out this commitment. Canada can be a leader amongst international partners. Through reviewing the framework, we are ensuring that Canada's space-related regulations are keeping pace with the rapidly evolving and highly innovative global space sector so that Canadian industry is equipped to compete in this global market.

The consultations highlight the needs of the Canadian space sector and ways the government can support the growth of the sector in the new and evolving global space environment. I would like to extend my thanks to all Canadians who engaged in the process and whose voices are reflected in the What We Heard Report published today."

