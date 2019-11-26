Statement by the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canada National Railway Co. (CN Rail) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference:

"CN Rail and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference announced that they have reached tentative agreements following months of difficult negotiations.

These agreements are further evidence that when employers and organized labour work together, we get the best results for Canadians and for our economy.

We congratulate and thank both CN and the Teamsters for staying at the table and coming to an agreement for the benefit of all Canadians. We would also like to recognize the important work of the mediators from our Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

We wish to thank workers, industry and all Canadians for their patience during these negotiations, and look forward to the return of rail service across our country."

