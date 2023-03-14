OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, today issued the following statement in response to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency review of the Canada Revenue Agency's Review and Analysis Division:

"The Government of Canada stands with and supports Muslim communities across Canada and reaffirms its commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia, hate-fuelled violence, and systemic discrimination whenever and wherever it occurs.

We welcome the review launched by the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) and view it as an important next step that will complement the forthcoming publication of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson's review. The Canada Revenue Agency will fully cooperate with NSIRA, as we seek to ensure that Muslim charities are treated fairly and that no equity-deserving organization is subject to bias.

NSIRA will be able to examine documents and specific charity files unavailable to the Ombudsperson for review due to the restrictions of the Income Tax Act and other Acts that govern national security matters. We are confident that NSIRA will complement the Ombudsperson's report and offer a comprehensive and rigorous examination of the issues raised."

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Gabriel Bourget, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of National Revenue; Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]