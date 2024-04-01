OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, issued the following statement today:

"Twenty-five years ago today, Nunavut was established, fulfilling a long-standing goal of Inuit for greater control over their lands and determination about their future.

View PDF Inuktitut version - Statement by the Honourable Dan Vandal on the 25th anniversary of the creation of Nunavut (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

Today, we join communities across Nunavut to mark this important milestone, celebrate the unique history and heritage of the people who call Nunavut their home and reflect on the significant cultural, social, and economic contributions they make to Canada and the world.

Since its creation on April 1, 1999, Nunavut has made significant strides in governance, education, and economic development while retaining and enhancing its unique languages, cultures, and ways of life. Nunavut serves as a model for Indigenous leadership, empowerment, and collaboration, demonstrating the importance and benefits of recognizing and respecting Indigenous rights, sovereignty, and self-determination.

Another milestone in self-determination was celebrated this past January in Nunavut, where the Government of Nunavut, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, and the Government of Canada, having worked tirelessly for many years as partners to further realize the goal of self-determination for Nunavummiut, signed the Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement.

No one knows every fjord, every glacier, every migration route better than Nunavummiut. Devolution is the recognition of the values and outcomes of Inuit stewardship of Nunavut since time immemorial. Through this historic agreement, Nunavut and Nunavummiut will benefit from the ability to make decisions about lands administration and resource development.

Today, as we celebrate the accomplishments of the past 25 years and reflect on the efforts of many past generations, we also look forward to the next 25 years and beyond. Let us build on these successes, continue our collaborative work to advance reconciliation, and build on our shared priorities in support of the self-determination of Nunavummiut."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about the North:

X: GovCan_North

Facebook: GovCan – North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]