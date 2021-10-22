Statement by Quebecor and Videotron on the Federal Court decision to dismiss Telus's legal challenge to the purchase of 5G spectrum in Western Canada

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor and Videotron welcome the Federal Court's refusal to grant Telus's motion for an interlocutory injunction to halt the award of 3500 MHz spectrum licences in Western Canada.

The Court:

found that "Telus's arguments are untenable and do not raise a serious issue" (paragraph 2);

rejected "Telus's assertion that Videotron needed to have physical infrastructure in Western Canada to be eligible" (paragraph 2);

to be eligible" (paragraph 2); recognized that "the decisive factor is the public interest in fostering greater competition in the market for mobile phone services" (paragraph 4);

concluded that "the weakness of Telus's case more than counterbalances any greater harm that Telus might be exposed to" (paragraph 97).

Quebecor and Videotron are disappointed by Telus's relentless efforts to block at all costs the implementation of government policy to encourage the entry of a fourth player into Canada's wireless market in order to create healthy competition where it does not exist and lower the prices Canadians pay for mobile services.

The case now moves on to the merits. The arguments of Bell and Telus, members of the oligopoly, will be heard in a future court hearing.

The legal manoeuvring by Bell and Telus demonstrates, once again, that they cannot abide competition and the interests of Canadians are eclipsed by their financial objectives.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of June 30, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,441,400 cable television customers and 466,600 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,810,200 subscribers as of June 30, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,530,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 872,400 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has ranked as Québec's most respected telecommunications company every year for the past 16 years.

SOURCE Québecor Média inc.

For further information: Véronique Mercier, Vice-President, Communications, Quebecor, [email protected]

