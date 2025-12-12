Public and Indigenous consultation processes to engage communities and inform route planning to begin in January

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alto High-Speed Rail project will be one of Canada's largest infrastructure investments in decades. Building the first high-speed rail network in Canada will turbocharge our economy, create well-paying jobs, support Canadian businesses and industry while delivering to Canadians the transportation system deserving of a major economy.

Today, the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, joined by Alto President & CEO Martin Imbleau, announced that the first segment of the High-Speed Rail network will run between Ottawa and Montreal. Confirming this segment as the first to move forward is a recognition of its potential to deliver early benefits to travellers, communities and the economy. Spanning two provinces, this first segment proposes a shorter route, approximately 200 km. This plan lets teams in both provinces start working at the same time, which means local communities can see benefits sooner, and workers can build the skills needed to expand the network more quickly toward both Toronto and Québec City. Construction of the Ottawa-Montreal segment is expected to begin in 2029.

Beginning in January 2026, Alto will begin a comprehensive three-month consultation process. Through open houses, virtual sessions, and an online platform, Canadians will have multiple opportunities to share their views on the corridor under study. This process is just the start of a continuing conversation that will go on after the first consultation phase. It will inform the selection of the preferred alignment and station locations, and guide efforts to minimize impacts, and strengthen local benefits.

Alto will continue to engage Indigenous communities, municipalities, and public institutions regarding the project's development, including design, environmental studies, construction and long-term operations. Each step of Alto's development will be guided by a commitment to reconciliation and sustainability, while creating real opportunities for Canadians. Full details on consultation dates, formats, and participation options are now available on Alto's website.

This High-Speed Rail project is a generational investment that will shape Canada's economic future. With a focus to design and build with Canadian talent, materials, and expertise, the network will draw on best practices from around the world to deliver lasting value at home. From steel manufacturing and concrete production to electrical systems, digital technologies, and skilled trades, Alto estimates the project is expected to boost GDP by up to $35 billion and create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs across the country.

Quotes

"This announcement marks an important step forward in delivering faster, cleaner, and more connected transportation for Canadians. By working closely with Alto and our partners across governments and communities, we are laying the groundwork for a high-speed rail network that will put Canada firmly on the global map for modern rail innovation--strengthening the economy, creating good jobs, and connecting people across this vital corridor."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Undertaking one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Canada's history requires multi-stage planning. Focusing first on the Ottawa–Montréal segment is a logical step to optimize the project, accelerate delivery, and generate tangible local economic benefits. This approach allows us to mobilize teams even more rapidly in both provinces while continuing work on all other segments of the corridor, from Toronto to Québec City. As consultations begin, we look forward to engaging with communities and hearing their perspectives firsthand."

Martin Imbleau

President & CEO, Alto

Quick facts

This will be Canada's first high-speed rail network, spanning approximately 1,000 km from Toronto to Québec City and reaching speeds of up to 300 km/hour to cut travel times in half and connect close to half of Canada's population.

This project will connect economic centres at rapid speeds, boost tourism, and spur affordable housing development across the Toronto-Québec City corridor.

This High-Speed Rail project will boost GDP by up to $35 billion, could create 51,000 jobs during construction, and unlock enhanced productivity for generations of Canadians.

The Government of Canada has identified Alto High-Speed Rail as a transformative strategy for the country, which will receive support from the Major Projects Office.

Pre-procurement activities for project components will start in 2026. Alto and Cadence will make sure that industry participants have the information they need to participate.

Associated links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

Alternative formats

Contact us for an alternative format of this news release.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-327-5918; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]; Alto, Benoit Bourdeau or Crystal Jongeward, 514-819-4172, [email protected]