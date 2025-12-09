OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the latest developments in ongoing peace talks, noting U.S. leadership in convening these negotiations. The Prime Minister emphasised the need to maintain pressure on Russia to negotiate and for Ukraine to be at the centre of any negotiations.

The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's willingness to collaborate with key partners to advance peace negotiations.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

