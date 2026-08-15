Statement by Prime Minister Carney on National Acadian Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- "Today, on National Acadian Day, we celebrate the identity and resilience of the Acadian people.

Acadians are one of the oldest Francophone communities in North America, settling in what is now Atlantic Canada over four centuries ago. Their story is one of hardship met with perseverance. Beginning in 1755, British colonial authorities drove them from their land, and in the generations since, they rebuilt their communities while protecting and celebrating their language, culture, and traditions. That resilience has helped shape the identity of Canada itself.

The Government of Canada is a strong partner to Acadian communities in their mission to protect their heritage and promote the French language. Starting this year, we are investing $5 million over five years to support National Acadian Day celebrations. Through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, we are helping Acadian and Francophone businesses grow and break into new markets. We are also raising Francophone immigration targets outside Québec so that Acadian employers can find the French-speaking talent they need to grow their businesses.

As part of our bid to host the Sommet de la Francophonie in 2028 in the National Capital Region, we look forward to the opportunity of welcoming delegations from across the French-speaking world and showcasing the vitality of the French language in Acadie and across the country.

Building Canada strong means celebrating the languages and traditions of all Canadians. For more than 400 years, Acadians have shown us that a proudly embraced identity is a source of strength for the entire country.

Happy National Acadian Day!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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