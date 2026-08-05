Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the passing of Lloyd Robertson

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- "I join Canadians in mourning the loss of an icon – longtime journalist and news anchor Lloyd Robertson.

For more than six decades, Lloyd Robertson helped Canadians make sense of the world. He was a familiar face in our living rooms, a reassuring voice in moments of uncertainty, and a calm and steady presence through the moments that shaped our nation.

He was a charismatic and trusted storyteller who never stopped short of the facts. In doing so, he helped safeguard a free and vigorous Fourth Estate. His work was honoured many times over, including an appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada, a place on Canada's Walk of Fame, and the Canadian Journalism Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award.

I offer my deepest condolences to Mr. Robertson's loved ones. Like many others, I will remember him for his warmth, integrity, and his nightly sign-off: 'And that's the kind of day it's been.' Canada is fortunate that Lloyd Robertson guided us through so many days. He will be deeply missed."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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