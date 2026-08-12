Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of Québec

News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Aug 12, 2026, 13:21 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Geneviève Cotnam, a puisne judge of the Court of Appeal of Québec, as the new Chief Justice of Québec.
Chief Justice Cotnam replaces the Honourable Manon Savard, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective August 10, 2026.
Biographical note
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: [email protected]
Share this article