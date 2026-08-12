Prime Minister Carney announces the appointment of new Chief Justice of Québec

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Prime Minister's Office

Aug 12, 2026, 13:21 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the appointment of the Honourable Geneviève Cotnam, a puisne judge of the Court of Appeal of Québec, as the new Chief Justice of Québec.

Chief Justice Cotnam replaces the Honourable Manon Savard, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective August 10, 2026.

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