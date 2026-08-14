Government of Canada invests close to $2M in quantum sector with support for Femtum

CED provides $1,950,000 in financial assistance to Québec technology business.

QUÉBEC, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the development, adoption and commercialization of quantum technologies helps to position Quebec organizations in this emerging field, while also strengthening Canada's global leadership. That is why Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, today announced a repayable contribution of $1,950,000 for Femtum. This CED funding will enable the business to pursue its growth internationally.

Founded in 2017, Femtum is a business specializing in laser solutions for manufacturers of photonic chips, in particular quantum photonic chips. The innovative SME offers a technology that considerably improves the carbon footprint of advanced manufacturing activities for quantum and conventional semiconductors. CED's financial support enables it to increase its production capacity by fitting out new manufacturing laboratories, to accelerate the commercialization of its products, and to create over 20 new jobs in the photonics and quantum sectors.

To support Canada's quantum sector and consolidate the country's position as a leader in this growing field, the Government of Canada has implemented the National Quantum Strategy. This strategy aims to help Canadian businesses adopt quantum technologies so they can position themselves in this emerging field and generate economic benefits for the entire country.

Quotes

"Our government remains determined to build a strong, innovative economy. With this in mind, I salute CED's investment in Femtum, a business with high growth potential. This support will enable the SME to consolidate its position in a highly competitive global market. The investment helps to reinforce Quebec's optics-photonics ecosystem, fosters the creation of quality jobs, and confirms the Québec region's position as a top-tier technology hub."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to our government's funding, Femtum will be able to offer its laser technology solutions on a greater scale and pursue its growth in the photonics industry and on international markets, which will also help to stimulate the regional economy. This assistance will thus benefit the entire Capitale-Nationale region and the Canadian economy."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"The Québec region abounds with talent and daring businesses prepared to launch into new stages of commercialization. The funding provided to Femtum is a testament to our government's willingness to guide homegrown SMEs in fulfilling their technological ambitions. Supporting this expansion project helps shine a spotlight on Canadian skills in photonics and stimulates the quantum industry."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre

"The expertise is local, but the market is global: This CED funding enables Femtum to accelerate the integration of its solutions into global supply chains. Canada has all the ingredients to stand out as a leader in the quantum industry of tomorrow, including a first-class photonics industry. At Femtum, we are building tools that will enable Canada to fulfill this ambition at an industrial scale."

Louis-Rafaël Robichaud, Co-founder and President, Femtum

Quick facts

Funding has been provided under CED's Support for Regional Quantum Innovation initiative, which stems from the Government of Canada's National Quantum Strategy.

This initiative has a budget of $23.3 million to be used to make strategic investments up to the year 2028 with a view to helping SMEs and NPOs adopt, develop and commercialize quantum technologies and products based on these technologies.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]