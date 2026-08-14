Government of Canada invests in Ideal Can's expansion

The largest food can manufacturer in Canada receives $1.5M in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, QC, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The world is rapidly evolving, and the Government of Canada is investing to build a stronger, more independent, more resilient Canadian economy. By supporting businesses that manufacture, process and innovate right here in Canada, the government is contributing to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, today announced a repayable contribution of $1,500,000 for Ideal Can to enable it to increase its production capacity.

Established in 2020, Ideal Can is an SME specializing in the automated manufacturing of steel cans for agri-food businesses. The only large-scale manufacturer in this field in Canada, the family business--which uses Canadian steel--meets the high demand among Canadian agri-food processors who want to source locally in order to reduce their dependency on foreign suppliers. CED's funding will enable it to acquire an additional automated manufacturing line, thereby increasing its production capacity while also strengthening Canada's food supply chain.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies, among other things, on a manufacturing sector rooted in the regional economy; its players are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"A strong Canada is built with innovative SMEs such as Ideal Can, which leverages materials and know-how developed here at home to manufacture 100% Canadian steel cans. Strengthening manufacturing in the country means strengthening our economy, support for our workers and our prosperity for generations to come. Our government is investing to help the business increase its production capacity through cutting-edge digital equipment, a concrete gesture to solidify our food supply chain."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in local jewel Ideal Can. By supporting the expansion of this manufacturing business and its continued operations, we are creating the conditions to foster its growth so that it can fully meet the expanding needs of Canada's agri-food industry. Greater local production capacity means we can ensure our own businesses and workers are better equipped to face global economic challenges."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"Solid, diverse supply chains are key to the competitiveness of our economy and to food security in Canada. By supporting the expansion of this family business founded right here in the greater Québec region, our government is helping to increase the production capacity of a manufacturer that is one-of-a-kind in the country in its sector of activity. This investment will make it possible to meet the growing demand among Canadian agri-food processors, to promote the use of local steel and to strengthen the local supply of strategic products for the food industry."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre

"We are proud to be able to count on the Government of Canada's support for this important step in our development. This contribution will enable us to accelerate our growth, strengthen our manufacturing capacity and position ourselves at an advantage within Canada's agri-food industry. At Ideal Can, our ambition is to build strong, sustainable production capacity across the country, founded on Canadian steel and local know-how."

Érick Vachon, President and CEO, Ideal Can

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]