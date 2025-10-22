OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, Canadians remember the brutal and horrific terrorist attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill. Eleven years ago to this day, the attacker claimed the life of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, who was standing guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and left several others injured.

On this solemn anniversary, we remember Corporal Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, who was killed two days earlier in a separate attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec.

We honour their service and their sacrifices, and we hold their families, friends, and colleagues in the Canadian Armed Forces close to our hearts.

We remember the first responders, who acted decisively and bravely that day, and the Canadians who helped others amid those terrifying hours.

These attacks were meant to divide us and strike fear into every Canadian. They failed. At that moment and in the days after, Canadians looked out for each other – resolute in our commitment to one another and steadfast in defending the values of freedom, solidarity, and unity that define our people.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to take a moment to remember Corporal Cirillo and Warrant Officer Vincent, and to thank the women and men in uniform who continue to protect our communities and uphold peace, security, and sovereignty."

