OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, issued the following statement:

"One year ago today, Canadians watched in disbelief as the Village of Lytton and Lytton First Nation were devastated by one of the worst wildfires in Canada's recent history. The fire resulted in two tragic deaths and burned 90% of the infrastructure in Lytton. The loss of life, homes, infrastructure, and the ongoing disruption to people's lives is heartbreaking.

We want to take this opportunity to once again thank the first responders, volunteers, and community members who have supported each other over the last year. We also lift up our hands to the Chiefs, Elders, and community members, who opened their doors and provided food, shelter, and comfort to evacuees through the emergency and after.

The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting the people of Lytton and Lytton First Nation. Your resilience and your strength is an example to us all. We stand with you."

