Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama proudly carry Canada's athletic hopes and dreams at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

GATINEAU, QC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today is a special day for Canada and the world. After an unprecedented challenge in the past year, Canadian athletes have persevered and trained hard while protecting their families and communities. Now, of our 370 athletes, 30 to 40 will march proudly at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

I congratulate Miranda Ayim (Basketball) and Nathan Hirayama (Rugby) on being named the flagbearers for these games. These extraordinary athletes are outstanding in their respective fields. It is exciting to see them lead Team Canada into this international competition. I know young Canadians are looking up to these two athletes and will be inspired to create positive change for themselves, their communities and the world.

It has been a hard road. Our athletes have trained in empty spaces, makeshift gyms, tracks and pools, pushing themselves to be the best they can be, while still respecting COVID-19 protocols. The Government of Canada has supported their quest for excellence with a range of activities including the Emergency Support Fund. We know it has all been worthwhile, because getting to this moment exemplifies the incredible resilience and spirt of our athletes and the wonderful support of their families and communities. I applaud them all.

Canada is doing its part to ensure that the health and safety of our teams, hosts and everyone involved with these Games is a top priority.

Sport is an opportunity to share our ambitions for an open and inclusive society, where everyone can thrive. As this competition begins, I am proud to cheer on our incredible team! Go Canada Go!

