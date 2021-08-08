Damian Warner is named flagbearer for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony.

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Damian Warner (Athletics), who has been named as Canada's flagbearer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony.

Damian Warner's inspiring performance in athletics earned him a gold medal at the Games. Damian Warner is an outstanding example of what Canadians can achieve under difficult circumstances. He has represented Canada with distinction and will be an inspiration to young people for years to come.



The Government of Canada recognizes how difficult this road has been for all our Canadian athletes. We stepped forward with funding to keep sport alive during the pandemic, including support for high-performance sport and healthy living initiatives.



Canadians of all backgrounds, cultures and identities have sport in common, where they can participate together and achieve great things. It is truly a reflection of our ambition to create an open, inclusive society where everyone can thrive.



Our high-performance athletes have given back and achieved great things. I know Canadians will be bursting with pride as Damian Warner leads our athletes at the Closing Ceremony on August 8th.



We competed hard and stayed safe. Let's continue to cheer Team Canada in these final hours of the Games and keep showing our pride. Go Canada Go!



