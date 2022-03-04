Team Canada carries Canada's hopes and dreams with them at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

GATINEAU, QC, March 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada is proud of the 49 Canadian athletes, guides and coaches who will represent Canada at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. They overcame many challenges amid the pandemic and are now ready to shine.

Families, friends and entire communities have supported these athletes, helping them achieve their goals. The Government of Canada is the largest contributor to sport in Canada, helping our athletes strive for excellence. We know that our Canadian athletes give back to their communities in many ways, like inspiring our young people to live a healthy, active life and inspiring them to follow their dreams.

The Government of Canada also shares the concerns of the international sport community and condemns, in the strongest possible terms, Russia's horrific and unjustified actions against Ukraine. As we stand in solidarity with the brave and resilient people of Ukraine, we applaud the International Paralympic Committee's decision to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. This was the right decision. We will continue to work with our international sport counterparts to hold Russia and Belarus accountable for their actions.

As world events unfold, our athletes remind us that sport can help create a diverse, open society where everyone is welcome and no one is left behind. Snow and ice may be cold, but our Canadian hearts are warm and full of pride for Team Canada.

Go Canada Go!

