Statement by Minister St-Onge on the Opening of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Team Canada will proudly represent our country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from February 4 to 20.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Team Canada is primed and ready to show the world who they are and what they can do at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Hard work, pride, dedication and resilience are only a few things that come to mind when thinking of the obstacles our 215 Canadian Olympic athletes faced over the last two years. During this time, they did their best to train while keeping themselves, their families and their communities safe. Team Canada inspires us all and shows our country's youth that their dreams can come true.

Our country thrives in the snow and ice. Our winter sports are a large part of who we are. With the support of all Canadians, I know our Canadian athletes will do great things at these Games and add to our proud Olympics legacy.

The Government of Canada is the largest supporter of sport in the country, helping fund Team Canada's quest for excellence throughout the pandemic. As part of the Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations , investments were made in national sport organizations, multisport service organizations and Canadian sport centres to help athletes prepare for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. We help our athletes prepare, participate and celebrate before, during and after the Games through Sport Canada programs .

As announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on December 8, Canada is not sending any diplomatic representation to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, due to concerns about China's human rights violations. Canadian athletes have trained for many years for this event and will continue to have the government's full support as they compete for Team Canada on the international stage.

As we begin these Games, the safety of our athletes, coaches and their supporters is our top priority. To help athletes dedicate their energy to their performance, our government is supporting the Canadian Olympic Committee in ensuring the safety and security of Team Canada.

Canadian athletes are a true source of inspiration. Pull out your best red and white gear and join me and millions of Canadians as we cheer on our athletes. Go Canada Go!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

