The Canada Summer Games bring together the best amateur athletes in the country

NIAGARA, ON, Aug. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - What an exciting day! The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games have begun. This event allows us to celebrate the determination of more than 5,000 up-and-coming athletes, their coaches and their support staff, who will vie for the podium at the largest multi-sport event in Canada.

From now until August 21, we will witness the strength, talent, courage and incredible perseverance of 5,000 athletes, para-athletes and Special Olympics athletes from across the country.

The Games will give us reason to celebrate, because sport unites us. It enables us to forge friendships and pushes us to excel. Sport is an excellent way of promoting our vision of an open and inclusive society where everyone can flourish and prosper.

Our government is proud to support the Canada Summer Games in Niagara because they will result in significant positive effects for communities on a sporting, economic, cultural, community and social level. This event will inspire the next generation of athletes and the people of Canada to lead healthy and active lives. I cannot think of a better investment than that.

Let the games begin!

