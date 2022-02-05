Team Canada wins a bronze medal in long track speed skating at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - We are off to an amazing start at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. It is with great pride I congratulate Isabelle Weidemann, who has won a bronze medal in long track speed skating – women's 3000m, the first medal for Canada at these Games. This is Isabelle Weidemann's first Olympic medal in her second Olympic Winter Games appearance. Canadians from coast to coast to coast are immensely proud of your performance, Isabelle Weidemann. Through your performance, you showed confidence, discipline and a commitment to excellence. You are a role model for all of us, especially our youth. I know Canadians all across the country are supporting you.



It feels great to celebrate such an amazing accomplishment! I am confident that more medals will be won. Let's cheer on our athletes as they proudly represent our country! Go Canada!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected], 819-712-0371; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]