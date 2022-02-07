Statement by Minister St-Onge on the First Gold Medal for Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Max Parrot wins a gold medal for Canada in slopestyle snowboard at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Congratulations to Max Parrot on the incredible gold-medal performance in slopestyle snowboard. What a thrill it must be for you to be the first Canadian to stand on top of the podium at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games! We can tell you that back in Canada, seeing you with the Canadian flag in your hands and the gold medal around your neck made all of us so proud!

This marks Canada's first ever Olympic gold in slopestyle, an event which made its debut at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games. I am confident the whole country, especially young Canadians, joins me in applauding your gold medal. Congratulations to Max Parrot for your hard work and determination and success. Go Canada!



