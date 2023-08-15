Minister St-Onge marks National Acadian Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Every August 15, Acadians gather to celebrate their history and rich cultural heritage. This holiday is also an opportunity for Canadians to recognize the determination and courage of the Acadian people.

Across Atlantic Canada and in the rest of the country, we celebrate the day with Acadian flag-raising ceremonies, shows and, of course, the Grand Tintamarre. This traditional parade is an opportunity to express Acadian pride loud and clear.

The history of the Acadian people is one of strength and resilience. Through its rich traditions, its music, its arts and its heritage, Acadian culture continues to prosper and to contribute to the diversity of our cultural identity and the beauty of the French language in Canada.

Many communities are organizing celebrations and activities to mark National Acadian Day. We encourage all of you to get involved. You can also celebrate, wherever you are, by watching the great Pays de la Sagouine TV special for the holiday, broadcast live in the evening on ICI Télé. Happy National Acadian Day to everyone!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

