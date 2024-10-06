OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada issued the following statement:

"This year's Fire Prevention Week runs from October 6-12 across Canada. Fires can spread within seconds and have devastating impacts, leading to injuries, destruction of property, and loss of life. This week is about learning about the dangers of fire and what to do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

People in Canada know all too well about the impact of fires. This year alone, over 5 million hectares of land burned across the country; uprooting families, destroying homes and communities. The impacts of climate change are vast and expected to worsen in the coming years.

This year's theme from the National Fire Protection Association is Smoke Alarms: Make them work for you.™. The week is about the importance of working smoke alarms in the home and how to react when a smoke alarm sounds. There should be smoke alarms inside and outside every bedroom, and on every level of your home, including the basement. It is equally important to test smoke alarms at least once a month and to replace them when they are 10 years old or stop responding when tested.

In times of tragedy, we often witness remarkable acts of hope and bravery. With Fire Prevention Week in mind, I am grateful to firefighters, fire safety leaders, first responders, emergency workers, volunteers, and military personnel. They all work tirelessly to keep people and communities safe, to prevent fires and minimize damage when disaster strikes. We value their courage and skill.

Fire Prevention Week brings communities together to learn about fire safety and create a stronger sense of preparedness. Each of us has a part to play in making our homes and communities safe. Together, we can significantly reduce the risk of fires including the many human-caused wildfires.

This week, I encourage everyone to test your smoke alarms and replace them if they don't work or are over 10 years old. Find out how you can prepare for other emergencies and disasters by consulting www.GetPrepared.gc.ca. If you live in a wildfire zone, listen to your local authorities, have a wildfire emergency plan, and clean up around your home, as recommended by https://firesmartcanada.ca/."

