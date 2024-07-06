LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, July 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, today made the following statement to mark the eleven years that have passed since the Lac-Mégantic tragedy:

"Since the tragedy on July 6, 2013, 11 years ago today, our hearts and thoughts have been with the victims and residents of Lac-Mégantic, and all others who have been affected by this tragedy in one way or another.

Today, I invite all Canadians to reflect and take a moment to honour the memory of those who have left us.

This railway accident was the worst in Canadian history, costing 47 lives and leaving many families, loved ones and communities bereft. It's been 11 years now that Lac-Mégantic has been living with the memory of this tragedy, and throughout this time, the people of Lac-Mégantic have shown strength, resilience and determination to overcome this ordeal and rebuild their lives. Their courage is an inspiration to all Canadians.

The federal government is working diligently to strengthen rail safety and the safe transportation of dangerous goods across Canada. We are going to move the rail line out of downtown Lac-Mégantic."

