Acadians across the country are marking the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 28, Canadians mark the Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval, a sad chapter in the history of the Acadian people.



On this day in 1755, British authorities ordered the deportation of French settlers living on lands in New France, which we know today as Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. About 10,000 Acadians were deported, separated from their families, and sent to Anglo-American colonies, to France or to the Caribbean. Thousands of them never made it to their destination, succumbing to famine, disease and the horrific conditions of the voyage.



Despite the hardships and pitfalls, the Acadian people rose up through their strength, courage and determination. Many families returned to settle in Acadia, and their descendants shine like the gold star on the Acadian flag.



As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I invite all Canadians to honour the memory of the victims of the Great Upheaval and to highlight their resilience and perseverance, which ensured the survival of Acadian culture and heritage.

